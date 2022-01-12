Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.67. 28,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,479,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

