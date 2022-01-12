GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

