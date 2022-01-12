GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.14.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
