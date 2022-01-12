GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.18

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $21.01. GH Research shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 12 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,724,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

