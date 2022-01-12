Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $23.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GBNXF stock remained flat at $$18.36 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

