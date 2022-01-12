Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,549,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
