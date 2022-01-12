Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,549,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

LCID traded up 0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 46.34. 694,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,216,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 43.57. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 14.50 and a 52-week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

