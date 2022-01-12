Glassman Wealth Services Buys 500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 176.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $173.44. 37,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.