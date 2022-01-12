Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Centene were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In related news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 22,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,812. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

