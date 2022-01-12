Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 115 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

