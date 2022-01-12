Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 60 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.20. 14,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

