GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lowered by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 146,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,598. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

