Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 39,500 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.