Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 39,500 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.70.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
