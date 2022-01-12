Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of GPN opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

