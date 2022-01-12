GlobalBoost-Y Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $246,924.29 and $23.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,588.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07712642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00315850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00879202 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00450683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00259939 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

