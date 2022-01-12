GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.10

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as high as $10.71. GoPro shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 1,964,293 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,178,525. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth $21,689,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 3,544.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.