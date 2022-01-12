Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.58). Approximately 442,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 498,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.60).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.37. The company has a market cap of £402.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.