Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $12.33. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1,841 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $955.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

