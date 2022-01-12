Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 54,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Great Ajax by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Great Ajax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

