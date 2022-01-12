GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & CGI (NYSE:GIB) Critical Review

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CGI alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CGI and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 1 11 0 2.64 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $118.54, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.29% 20.14% 9.23% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 2.14 $1.08 billion $4.28 19.62 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 24.12 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CGI has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.