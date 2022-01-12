Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The)’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 19th

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GFGDU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

