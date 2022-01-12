Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces Annual Dividend of $4.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 4.3737 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 108.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.0%.

OMAB traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 2,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,909. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

