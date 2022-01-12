Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.33.

NYSE:PAC opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

