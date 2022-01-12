GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 89,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 20.37%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
