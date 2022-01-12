GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 89,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 20.37%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.