GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTYH opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $358.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GTY Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tj Parass purchased 15,414 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $104,661.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.