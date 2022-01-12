Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.56

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and traded as high as $33.78. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 18,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.