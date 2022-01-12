Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $175.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,085. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.90 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,359 shares of company stock worth $16,826,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

