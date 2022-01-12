Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.61 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 123.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 372,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. 39,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

