Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in DocuSign by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,549,000 after buying an additional 114,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DocuSign by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DOCU stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.91 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

