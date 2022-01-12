Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 274 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,483. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

