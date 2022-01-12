Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,343 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,528. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

