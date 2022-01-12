Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

HALO opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $56.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 20,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

