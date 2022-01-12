Hansa Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HAN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 215 ($2.92). 6,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,611. The stock has a market cap of £258 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Hansa Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 193.92 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40.

About Hansa Trust

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

