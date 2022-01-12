Head-To-Head Analysis: SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.16%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $10.90 million 1.49 $1.50 million $0.62 5.81 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 20.53% 42.65% 24.02% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding. Its markets include automotive, optical coatings, and defense and aerospace. The company was founded by Edward R. Funk and Ingeborg V. Funk in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

