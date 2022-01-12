Head-To-Head Comparison: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Impala Platinum and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.52 $3.07 billion N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.93 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -3.99

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Impala Platinum and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Ferroglobe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

