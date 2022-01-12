Head-To-Head Comparison: ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0.34% 20.52% 5.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProMetic Life Sciences and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 7 0 2.64

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.28%. Given Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $47.29 billion 1.22 -$11.99 billion $0.05 293.26

ProMetic Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use. The company was founded by

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.