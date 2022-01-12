Head-To-Head Contrast: Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) versus Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northgate and Constellation Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northgate $863.72 million 0.83 N/A N/A N/A Constellation Software $3.97 billion 9.37 $436.00 million $15.81 110.95

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Northgate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northgate and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northgate 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Software 0 2 4 0 2.67

Constellation Software has a consensus price target of $2,458.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Northgate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northgate and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northgate N/A N/A N/A Constellation Software 6.96% 57.94% 13.17%

Volatility & Risk

Northgate has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Northgate on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain. It serves construction and distribution, manufacturing and engineering, and business service industries, as well as local authorities, public utilities, and retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

