Head to Head Contrast: Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY)

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Suruga Bank pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suruga Bank and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million 0.78 $201.47 million $9.54 3.30 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.87 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Suruga Bank and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 23.99% 8.68% 0.68% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk beats Suruga Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

