Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,703,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,972,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average of $223.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $204.84 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

