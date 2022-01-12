Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 140.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 7.26% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $376,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after buying an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,921,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 615,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,563,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

