Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 857,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,042,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 857,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $114,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 976,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of RDN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

