Heather White Sells 15,204 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE G traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 558,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

