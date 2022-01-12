Heather White Sells 15,204 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE G traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 558,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.