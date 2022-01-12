HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.29 ($107.15).

ETR:HFG opened at €57.22 ($65.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.71. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

