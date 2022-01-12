Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.67 ($103.03).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €78.42 ($89.11) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

