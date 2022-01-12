Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

