Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,749 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,037,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 263,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 191,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,853. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25.

