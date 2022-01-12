Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,048. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.