Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 770 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,260. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

