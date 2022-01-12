Heritage Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.86. 158,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.