Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,455 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 5,269,848 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

