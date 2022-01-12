Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

