Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $157.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.75. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

